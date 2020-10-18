Samuel Whiting
March 8, 1944 - October 14, 2020
San Diego
A giant of a man left this earth after having lost a mighty battle with pancreatic cancer. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Sam lived a rich life of dedication to his community, family and friends. Born in Boston, raised in Wilton NH, Sam's career and adventurous spirit took him to the West Coast and back East twice - working in avionics, on the F-14 and the first LEM to land on the moon. His entrepreneurial drive brought him back to CA as a McDonald's franchisee for 20 yrs, followed by leadership positions in other franchise companies.As co-founder of The Child Abuse Prevention Foundation and Director of Ronald McDonald Charities, he served his community with his head and his heart, always thinking of others. Except when golfing - at which time the competitor surfaced.He valued integrity, loyalty, kindness, and humility. His charm, humor, and fun-loving spirit were cherished by all.He will be missed greatly by loving wife, Theresa Latosh and 5 children: Chris, Tim, Philip, Amy & Kimball and 6 adoring grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.www.pancan.org