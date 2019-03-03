Sandi K. Miley CARLSBAD Sandi Miley, 78, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was born as Sandra K. Blanchard in Toledo, Ohio on March 14, 1940. She grew up loving dogs, ballet, and tap dancing. She married the love of her life, Jim Miley, on June 6, 1959. They had two children; Jay and Stacey. Sandi cherished their summers in Manitou Beach, Michigan, where she loved to water-ski, play tennis, and go sailing. The family relocated to San Diego in 1983, where Sandi learned and loved to sail larger boats in the bay and ocean. Sandi was an insurance professional, and specialized in Long-Term Care coverage. She wrote and taught certification classes for agents throughout the country. She enjoyed teaching more than anything else in her career. She had her own personal experience when Jim suffered a disabling stroke at 51. Sandi was a loyal, caring, and incredible friend and maintained many friendships from high school. Her smile, laughter, and style would light up a room, and her wonderful, energetic disposition was a constant blessing to those who were fortunate enough to be around her. Sandi was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2008. Sandi is survived by her son Jay, and his children, John, Madison, and Joel, and her daughter, Stacey, Stacey's husband, Brian, and their children, Carli, and Evan.Sandi was an incredible light and core to her family for many years.Her beautiful soul and life will be honored in a private family ceremony in San Diego when family schedules allow. There will be a second celebration of her life held in Manitou Beach, with her closest friends there later this year. Sweet Sandi, you are now a shining star, and we will look up to you, and forever miss you - until we meet again. March 14, 1940 - February 6, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary