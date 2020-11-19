Sandra Denise Melville
April 24, 1945 - November 13, 2020
Scottsdale, AZ
Denise Melville, born April 24, 1945, in Kingston, Jamaica, daughter of Keith and Estela (Silver) Bitter, passed peacefully Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home in Scottsdale, AZ. Preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Archer Melville and survived by her daughter, Natalie Janet Melville of Scottsdale and son, Stuart John Melville of Puerto Rico. She had three grandchildren, Stella, Isabella, and Luc. As well as leaving behind her three sisters, Nena McHugh, Dawn Mendelsohn and April Moore, and numerous nieces and nephews. She attended Immaculate Conception and Wolmers Girls School in Kingston, Jamaica. Sandra was a breast cancer survivor. She loved attending yoga, church, socializing, hanging out with her three grandchildren, cooking, shopping, gardening, party planning, floral arranging, walks on the beach, water skiing, laughter, and most of all, traveling the world. She was an art connoisseur, full of style and sophistication, and made friends wherever she went. During her lifetime, Sandra was a Flight Attendant, Retail Executive, and successful Realtor from the late 70s to 2017. She practiced Real Estate in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, Scottsdale, AZ, North County San Diego, CA, and ended her career in Downtown San Diego. Her most accomplished memories will be of the relationships she built and how she loved her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, November 20 at 10:00 a.m. MST. Live-stream available at https://illuminatecommunity.com/funeral-live-stream
. Visit hansenmortuary.com
for condolences.