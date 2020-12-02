1/1
Sandra Jane Matthews
Sandra Jane 'Sandy' Matthews
April 3, 1953 - November 23, 2020
Vista
Sandy Matthews peacefully passed away in her home on November 23rd, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was 67 years old. Sandy was born in San Pedro, CA and shortly moved to Vista, CA. Sandy was preceded in death by her sister, Claire. She is survived by her lifelong partner Theresa, mother Jane, brothers Alan and Kendall, and nieces Shawna and Andrea. As Sandy entered the workforce at Allied Swiss Screw Products, she developed friendships that would last a lifetime. Eventually she would move on to co-own her own machine shop and retired at the young age of 59.A lover of animals, Sandy always had a furry companion, or 3, at her side. She was a lover of music and could tell you a song name or artist within the first few beats. Sandy was an avid concert goer in her young age. Seeing famous artists such as Elvis, The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. After retirement, Sandy spent her days sitting on her sunlit patio. Watching birds, playing Words With Friends, reading the obituaries; she and Theresa led a peaceful life together. They were accompanied by lifelong friends and family whom Sandy adored.Above all, Sandy will be remembered as a kind, caring spirit who was accepting and sympathetic. She will be missed and loved dearly by all that have known her. There will be no funeral service. If you would like to show your support please donate to a charity of your choice in Sandy's name.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
