Sandra Jean Crabill (Leith) September 18, 1954 - March 8, 2019 Carlsbad Sandy was born in Escondido, CA, at Palomar Hospital to her parents Bobby and Madgie Leith. Sandy passed away in Carlsbad on March 8, 2019 with her husband Chuck and daughter Kristy by her side. After suffering a massive heart attack she fought to give us more time. Many family members and dear friends surrounded Sandy to share treasured memories, love and prayers. Sandy always gave freely of herself, time and energy. Sandy is survived by her father Bobby Leith, husband Chuck Crabill, daughter Kristy de Calonne, son-in-law Tony de Calonne, stepsons Bryan and Nick Crabill, stepdaughter Heather Duggar, 7 grandchildren, sisters Lorie Knudsen and Terry Brooks, along with many dear cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her loving mother Madgie Leith. Sandy may be gone but she will remain in our hearts forever. Services will be held at Eternal Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:00pm at 1999 El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019