Sandra Sandi' McCarthy March 28, 1935 - February 4, 2019 Coronado Sandra was born on Knotts Island, North Carolina. She grew up by the ocean and it played a big role throughout her life. In 1938 she was in the Great Hurricane off of Long Island. Swept out to sea as a three-year old girl, she miraculously stayed afloat until rescued by the Coast Guard. That event did not diminish her love of the ocean and she spent her formative years racing sailboats off of Long Island. Sandra went to James Madison University where she majored in English and History. She began her teaching career in Oceana, Virginia, where she met and married a naval officer, Paul McCarthy, and began her life as an adventure seeker. Following her husband from port to port, Sandra always loved to explore her new home, learn about local traditions and embrace new friends. Sandra was imbued with a love of learning. She was always reading a book and the stories would give her imagination free rein. Once she would learn of new places, she would make a plan to get to those places and experience what she had read. Along the way, she always made new friends and ensured her children were having fun. While she was known for her physical beauty, her intelligence, sense of fun and depth of love made her the most beautiful. Her highest compliment was that someone was both interested and interesting. Sandra lived her life embodying that compliment and added a huge heart and dash of fun. She leaves to celebrate her life, her son Paul F. McCarthy III of Vista, California, daughter, Stacy of Singapore; daughter-in-law Rita, three grandchildren, cousins and friends whom she dearly loved. A beach party celebration is planned for later in March. In lieu of flowers, kiss a loved one, be kind to a stranger and live your life's wildest dreams. She certainly did. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 16, 2019