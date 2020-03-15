|
Sandy Baird Armstrong November 29, 1943 - March 5, 2020 San Diego Sandy Baird Armstrong, 76, of San Diego, died March 5, 2020, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She had suffered more than a dozen years from Alzheimer's disease. She will be remembered as beautiful, funny and spirited. She deeply loved her family and friends and life itself. Sandy was born in Temple, TX, and spent her formative years in Ohio and Coastal Georgia. As a teenager she excelled as a competitive swimmer and at age 16 she became one of the youngest, boy or girl, to earn her solo pilot's license. In the late 1960s she moved to California and lived in Coronado, Escondido and Walnut Creek before returning to San Diego in 2010. While working at San Diego Gas and Electric, Sandy specialized in telemarketing, sales training and community outreach. In Walnut Creek she was active in the Junior League of Oakland-East Bay. She is survived by her husband, John; daughters Stacy Ralph of San Diego, Angela Dant of Alameda and Terri Kostecki of Temecula; son Chris Armstrong of Fresno; 11 grandchildren (Alex, Ryan, Noah, Tesia, Julia, Olivia, Rileigh, Spencer, Sophia, Andrew and Gracie) and one great-grandchild (Ariel). A Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held Saturday, May 2 at 11:30 am at La Jolla Country Club.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020