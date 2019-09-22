|
|
Sanford J. Borenstein May 9, 1939 - September 4, 2019 San Diego Sandy was born in San Diego to Anna and Max Borenstein. His mother arrived in this country in 1903, as a babe-in-arms escaping Jewish persecution along the border between Russia and Poland. His father, who was born in Germany, died when Sandy was eight years old. Much of Sandy's childhood was dominated by his mother's work running the family businesses on El Cajon Boulevard: The California Market and Campus Chuck Wagon Restaurant.Sandy lived in San Diego his entire life, with the exception of his time at the University of Southern California and Boalt Hall Law School, from which he graduated in 1964. He worked as a Deputy Prosecutor for the City of San Diego for one year and then practiced law privately until he retired in 1975. Though he often referred to himself as a "recovering attorney," his love for law and the written word was tangible when he talked about legal trends or imparted advice to family and friends.Sandy married Linda Shultz in 1982, and they brought two daughters into the world. The family spent summers and vacations at a second home in Lake Tahoe. Sandy and Linda were both stay-at-home parents, and so Lake Tahoe afforded ample opportunity for adventure and family time, playing on their motorboat, snow skiing, enjoying the slower pace of the mountains, and bringing new friendships into their lives. Sandy was happiest wearing a faded ball cap, t-shirt, and shorts while puttering around the house, enjoying the company of friends in the fresh air, or taking a snooze that he insisted was "only resting my eyes."Sandy enjoyed driving Corvettes, riding motorcycles, fawning over his dog, and reading. He listened to classical music and Opera, watched ballet, and consumed an abundance of chocolate and sweets. He loved antiques, art deco and nouveau furnishings, and he avoided most forms of technology, which he aptly referred to as "machines." He prided himself on being fiscally conservative, as well as seeing those same qualities in his daughters. His force of personality was unique to him and not trifling. His capacity for wonder was equally beautiful. He loved his family, he was very much loved, and he will be missed.Sandy passed away suddenly and without suffering. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Leslie (Matt) Brouillard and Laura (Jeroen) Borenstein-Hofman; four grandchildren, Moira, Kailyn, Wesley and Sabrina; and sister, Jo Ann Friedman. Celebration of life pending.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019