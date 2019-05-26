Resources More Obituaries for Sara Fontaine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sara Wyatt Fontaine

Sara Wyatt "Sally" Fontaine passed away in the early morning hours of Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, at her Rancho Bernardo home in San Diego, CA. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. Sally was born in Minneapolis, MN, on March 3, 1929, to Dr. Alvin Scott Wyatt and Agnes Helen Newhouse. Her youth was spent in Minneapolis, where she met the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Richard. After graduating from the University of Minnesota as a registered dietician, Sally married Rich on June 8, 1951, immediately after Rich's graduation from the US Naval Academy and Naval commission as an Ensign. They embarked on a lifelong adventure over their 67-year marriage. They raised a family of five while moving from one naval station to another, ranging from Florida, Rhode Island, Washington DC, San Diego and Hawaii. Sally was an outgoing and energetic woman who embraced her roles as a Naval Officer wife with courage and grace. There was never a time when she was not involved in various charitable organizations while raising her family. When Rich retired as a Rear Admiral in 1983, Sally and Rich settled in Rancho Bernardo. Sally was active in numerous local service organizations including the Freedom Foundation and Military Order of World Wars; being honored as Rancho Bernardo Volunteer of the Year in 2012. Together they traveled the world on many vacations, often centered around that next round of golf.Sally shared her talent with numbers as the treasurer of many organizations and excelled as an enrolled agent with H&R Block for over 15 years. An excellent bridge player, Sally also enjoyed winning at cribbage and completing her daily crossword puzzle, up until the day she passed. She will be missed by her family and her large, extended network of friends from her childhood, the Navy and many avenues of life. Sally is survived by her sister, Martha Johnson; children, R. Scot Fontaine (Sandra Casares), Martha Bradford (Peter), Catherine Fontaine (Michael Lucker), Susan Linnett (Scott), and Sara Fontaine (Mark); seven grandchildren, Evan Fontaine (Valerie), Maya Fontaine, Catherine Arvey (Aaron), Stacey Sale (Andrew), Megan Weske (Kevin), Robert Linnett, and Charles Fontaine; and five great-grandchildren, Roman Fontaine, Lana Fontaine, Sylvie Arvey, Henry Weske and Scot Duncan. Sally will be remembered as a wonderful and dedicated wife and mother. Behind every sailor, there is an even stronger woman who stands behind him, supports him, and loves him with all her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Sara's name to s Project. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019