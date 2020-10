You are so often thought of. It's hard to believe you have been gone a year already. We never did communicate often over these later years, but when we did, what was communicated by you, stuck. Even your first, excellent bit of advice to me many years ago is still with me.

A wise and wonderful soul is at rest, but her words ring clearly still! Bless you dear Aunt Sally. You will always be with me...that strong, stable voice in my ear. I shall carry on. Until we meet again, rest on girl.

Viola Upchurch

Friend