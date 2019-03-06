Sarah Nichelson SAN DIEGO Sarah (Krainock) Nichelson of Bonsall died January 29, 2019, after an extended illness. She was 62 years old.Sarah was born in Denver in 1956 to Joseph and Barbara Krainock. She was the third eldest of 10 children, growing up in Riverside and Poway. In 1975 she graduated from Poway High School.In 1976 she married Michael Nichelson of Redondo Beach in San Diego and had two children; Molly Nichelson of Fullerton and Cara (Nichelson) McDermott of Carlsbad.Sarah worked in the banking industry throughout San Diego County for her entire career and was deeply committed to local community charitable work. She served as the president of her local Rotary International Chapter in Vista and was a board member of North County Solutions for Change.She is survived by her former husband, Michael, daughters, Molly and Cara, grandson, Nathan McDermott of Valley Center, mother, Barbara Krainock of Poway, and nine siblings, Mary Davis of San Diego; Joseph Krainock Jr. of Poway; Michael Krainock of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Steve Krainock of Poway; Amy Newton of Huntington Beach; Barbara Krainock of San Ramon; Kathy Krainock of Poway; Karen Kirkman of Upland; and John Krainock of Placentia, as well as many nephews and nieces.A Celebration of Life for Sarah will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 at Kaminiski's BBQ & Sports Lounge in Poway. A private religious ceremony will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rotary International or North County Solutions for Change. December 8, 1956 - January 29, 2019 Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary