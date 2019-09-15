|
Scott Alan Holt June 16, 1966 - August 27, 2019 San Diego Our Dear Scott left us unexpectedly on August 27, 2019, at the age of 53. Born and raised in San Diego, California, Scott moved to Las Vegas, Nevada when he was eighteen years old. Scott cherished his lifelong friendships in both San Diego and Las Vegas, and enjoyed fishing, playing the guitar, and working on cars. Beloved Son, Brother, Father, Uncle and Friend. Scott will be dearly missed by all those that knew him. Scott is survived by his children Matthew and Ashley, mother Barbara, brother James (Caryl), sisters Kimberly and Kelly (Tom), niece Courtney, and nephew Cameron. A Celebration of Life will be held at Newbreak Church in Tierrasanta, on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at ten o'clock am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019