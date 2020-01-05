Home

Secora Ann Nelson

Secora Ann Nelson Obituary
Secora Ann Nelson March 20, 1969 - December 30, 2019 Lakeside Our beloved Secora Ann Nelson has gone home to our Lord on December 30, 2019, after a long illness. She is survived by her parents, Robert and Margret (Banegas) Cruz; two sons, Chad and Trevor Nelson of Lakeside/ Barona Indian Reservation; Robbie Sims, her companion; Godmother, Cathrine Holsbo; sister, Theresa, and two brothers, Michael and William. She had many more family members. She dedicated her life to her children and was involved in every aspect of their lives. She was also proud to be the granddaughter of the late William "Bill" Banegas of Barona.Rosary at Ramona Mortuary on January 10, 2020 at 7:00 pm. Services will be held at Barona Mission on January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
