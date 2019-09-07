|
Seok Lyun Chang Tina' Soppe January 25, 1949 - September 5, 2019 SAN DIEGO Seok (Tina) Lyun Chang Soppe, the author of "God's Mystery that is Christ", passed peacefully away on September 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 70 years old. Tina's passing was marked the way she lived her life, on her own terms. Strong and determined to the end, she maintained her dignity and always put her family's needs before her own.The oldest of six children, Tina grew up on South Korea. She immigrated to San Diego at age 26 and was a labor and delivery registered nurse. Throughout her life, she searched for God's grace; in the latter half of her life she found it.Seok is survived by her faithful husband Richard; her three devoted daughters Carol (Jim), Anne (Dan) and Diana (Mike); five grandchildren Eva, Eden, Ellie, Jack and Ivy, who brightened her final days; her mother Nam Chang and four siblings.A private celebration of life will be held at home.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019