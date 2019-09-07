Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Seok Soppe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seok Lyun Chang Soppe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seok Lyun Chang Soppe Obituary
Seok Lyun Chang Tina' Soppe January 25, 1949 - September 5, 2019 SAN DIEGO Seok (Tina) Lyun Chang Soppe, the author of "God's Mystery that is Christ", passed peacefully away on September 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 70 years old. Tina's passing was marked the way she lived her life, on her own terms. Strong and determined to the end, she maintained her dignity and always put her family's needs before her own.The oldest of six children, Tina grew up on South Korea. She immigrated to San Diego at age 26 and was a labor and delivery registered nurse. Throughout her life, she searched for God's grace; in the latter half of her life she found it.Seok is survived by her faithful husband Richard; her three devoted daughters Carol (Jim), Anne (Dan) and Diana (Mike); five grandchildren Eva, Eden, Ellie, Jack and Ivy, who brightened her final days; her mother Nam Chang and four siblings.A private celebration of life will be held at home.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seok's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.