Serafina Dimples' Crivello June 9, 1941 - September 4, 2019 Valley Center Serafina "Dimples" Crivello, age 78, passed away peacefully at her home on September 4th, 2019. Dimples was born on June 9th, 1941 to parents Jennie and Andrew Asaro in San Diego, where she resided her whole life. Dimples met her husband Mario in elementary school as children and later became high school sweethearts. They married February 5th, 1961. Dimples loved traveling to Hawaii with her family and friends. Cooking and spending time with her grandchildren were also among her favorite things to do. Anyone who knew Dimples would agree she was a classy, smart, sarcastic, beautiful lady who would light up the room. Dimples is survived by her husband Mario, and three children: Susan (Moe), Sal (Jamie) and Andrea (Jim). She is also survived by her nine grandchildren: Isabella, Mariana, Giovanna, Giulianna, Mario, Marco, Sammy, Sophia and Carlo, as well as one great-granddaughter on the way, Emilia. The viewing will be held on Sunday, September 15th at Merkley-Mitchell Mortuary from 3 pm-7 pm. The funeral will be held on Monday, September 16th at Our Lady of the Rosary Church at 9:30 am. Viewing address: 3655 5th Ave., San Diego, CA 92103. Funeral address: 1668 State St., San Diego, CA 92101.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019