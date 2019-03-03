|
|
Sergeant Maj. (Ret) Wayne Kenneth Knott May 3, 1928 - February 21, 2019 Vista Wayne Kenneth Knott passed away Feb. 21, 2019. He was born in Aurora, Missouri, and married wife, Barbara on May 6th, 1948. Wayne is survived by Barbara, daughters Connie and Teresa, sons David and Steve, their spouses, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Wayne served in the Marine Corps for 22 years. After his retirement he graduated from San Diego State in 1972. Wayne was loved by his family and he will be greatly missed. Services will be held March 9, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Stonebrooke Church, 145 Hannalei Drive in Vista.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019