Sergio Dalit Norombaba April 20, 1935 - June 23, 2020 SAN DIEGO Sergio Dalit Norombaba, 85, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was the husband of Jane Norombaba his wife of 53 years.Sergio was born April 20, 1935, in San Vicente, Eastern Samar, Philippines. He served honorably as a submariner in the U.S. Navy and retired after 28 years.Sergio enjoyed reading, sharing his garden with the hummingbirds and golfing until sunset.In addition to his wife Jane, Sergio is survived by his children; Nolita Delhoyo (Santiago) of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Gregory (Lisa) of San Diego, California, and Jeffrey (Claudia Lucero) of Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Prudencio and Eufracia and brother, Loreto.Funeral services will be held on July 3, 2020 at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122.



