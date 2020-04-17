|
Shannon W. Shan' Deniston 1919 - 2020 Lakeside Shan recently celebrated his 101st birthday and 71st wedding anniversary and passed April 4, 2020. Born in Long Beach, CA, he lettered in 4 sports for 4 years at Alhambra High School placing him in their Hall of Fame. He earned a BA, Master's, and Doctorate degrees. A remarkable athlete, coach and teacher, he played professional football, and was recruited by the New York Yankees where he was a player, coach and manager, for 15 years in semi-professional baseball. While a Marine in WWII, he become a Golden Gloves boxer. He and his wife Genny met as Pepperdine students. At his 100th birthday he remarked, "The only way I made it to 100 was because I've been married for 70 years to this wonderful lady." He moved to San Diego in 1955 to raise his family, teach and coach high school for 34 years. He was inducted in the San Diego Sports Hall of Champions as a High School Football Coaching Legend. Although he had a legacy of championship teams, players and awards, his true legacy was his relationships. Always engaging with a smile you couldn't help but like him. His players summed it up: "Every time I see coach, I feel good . . . Obviously the man was a great coach, but he touched so many lives" according to his former players. He enjoyed camping in his 5th wheel with family, traveling with friends Jim & Betsy Redman and wood carving with Charles Toups. He is survived by his wife Genny, his 3 children Leslie (Tom), Robin (Tom), and Michael (Wendy), and his grandchildren Sanders (Jay), Natasha, Katelin, and Taylor. He and his family are especially grateful for all his grandson Sanders and his wife Jay did for him to make his last couple years at home possible and enjoyable. His love of food was renowned and no surprise his last meal a shake. We are grateful for his time on this earth and we are all better for knowing him. We will miss him. No services are planned.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020