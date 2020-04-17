San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Cajon Lakeside Santee Mortuary - FD- 1022
684 S. Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-440-8033
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon Deniston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon W. Deniston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon W. Deniston Obituary
Shannon W. Shan' Deniston 1919 - 2020 Lakeside Shan recently celebrated his 101st birthday and 71st wedding anniversary and passed April 4, 2020. Born in Long Beach, CA, he lettered in 4 sports for 4 years at Alhambra High School placing him in their Hall of Fame. He earned a BA, Master's, and Doctorate degrees. A remarkable athlete, coach and teacher, he played professional football, and was recruited by the New York Yankees where he was a player, coach and manager, for 15 years in semi-professional baseball. While a Marine in WWII, he become a Golden Gloves boxer. He and his wife Genny met as Pepperdine students. At his 100th birthday he remarked, "The only way I made it to 100 was because I've been married for 70 years to this wonderful lady." He moved to San Diego in 1955 to raise his family, teach and coach high school for 34 years. He was inducted in the San Diego Sports Hall of Champions as a High School Football Coaching Legend. Although he had a legacy of championship teams, players and awards, his true legacy was his relationships. Always engaging with a smile you couldn't help but like him. His players summed it up: "Every time I see coach, I feel good . . . Obviously the man was a great coach, but he touched so many lives" according to his former players. He enjoyed camping in his 5th wheel with family, traveling with friends Jim & Betsy Redman and wood carving with Charles Toups. He is survived by his wife Genny, his 3 children Leslie (Tom), Robin (Tom), and Michael (Wendy), and his grandchildren Sanders (Jay), Natasha, Katelin, and Taylor. He and his family are especially grateful for all his grandson Sanders and his wife Jay did for him to make his last couple years at home possible and enjoyable. His love of food was renowned and no surprise his last meal a shake. We are grateful for his time on this earth and we are all better for knowing him. We will miss him. No services are planned.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of El Cajon Lakeside Santee Mortuary - FD- 1022
Download Now