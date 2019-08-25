Home

POWERED BY

Services
Accu-Care Cremations & Funerals, LLC
7709 Convoy Ct
San Diego, CA 92111
(800) 323-1342
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharlene Roscoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharlene Velma Roscoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharlene Velma Roscoe Obituary
Sharlene Velma Roscoe April 5, 1935 - August 16, 2019 San Diego Sharlene Velma Roscoe, 84, died peacefully at home on August 16, 2019. Born to Simon and Helen (Takacs) Roscoe on April 5, 1935, in Donora, PA, she graduated from Donora High in 1953 and moved to San Diego. Throughout her career she worked in administrative positions with various insurance agencies in San Diego, retiring in 2009.A unique and fiercely independent soul, Sharlene developed friendships with people of all ages, sharing adventures, sailing, meals, and wine. She had strong opinions, knew what she wanted, and had no hesitation speaking her mind. Her energy and spirit will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Simon A. Roscoe Jr., and Geraldine Vecho. She is survived by two nephews and five nieces. Per her wishes, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 11, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now