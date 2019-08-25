|
Sharlene Velma Roscoe April 5, 1935 - August 16, 2019 San Diego Sharlene Velma Roscoe, 84, died peacefully at home on August 16, 2019. Born to Simon and Helen (Takacs) Roscoe on April 5, 1935, in Donora, PA, she graduated from Donora High in 1953 and moved to San Diego. Throughout her career she worked in administrative positions with various insurance agencies in San Diego, retiring in 2009.A unique and fiercely independent soul, Sharlene developed friendships with people of all ages, sharing adventures, sailing, meals, and wine. She had strong opinions, knew what she wanted, and had no hesitation speaking her mind. Her energy and spirit will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Simon A. Roscoe Jr., and Geraldine Vecho. She is survived by two nephews and five nieces. Per her wishes, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held on October 11, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019