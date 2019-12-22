|
|
Sharon Alwynn Harding March 14, 1936 - December 7, 2019 VISTA Sharon A. Harding of Vista, CA went to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of December 7. A woman, strong in her faith and equally strong of heart, she lovingly lived for the benefit of her family and to serve the children of Vista.Born in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, to Harry and Eva Betts, Sharon spent her childhood enjoying traditional activities. She was an avid reader, dressed impeccably, and graduated high school two years early. She would share stories of spending time with her dad on Sundays, enjoying a malt at the counter of the local drug store and ice skating at the local rink. In April of 1954, she married Earl G. Harding and shortly thereafter the two moved to California while Earl served in the USMC.Sharon dedicated her personal and professional life to programs that benefitted kids. Her service to the Vista Unified School District began with volunteer work with the PTA of Beaumont Elementary School where all four of her children attended. She was instrumental in promoting and organizing such programs as Motor Lab, Field Day, and various parent/child functions designed to connect school and community. She served as an aide at Beaumont and an instructional aide at Casita Elementary. Eventually, she moved into the Health Tech position at Sierra Vista High School, then Washington Middle School, and finally Rancho Buena Vista High School. Her time in the nurse's office was well spent, as she compassionately tended to physical and emotional "hurts" of thousands of students. She volunteered readily as "team Mom" for the Vista High School Pageantry Corps and served as a Band Booster from 1985-1990, sewing uniforms, flags, and remaining always on-the-ready with extra gloves, safety pins, and bobby pins before tournaments. She even volunteered to chaperone school bus rides to and from tournaments on her weekends. God bless her. She retired in 2011.In her retirement, she enjoyed watching and spending time with her grandchildren, Kelly and Elijah, and shopping for extra special "Nanny treats" with which she could surprise them.Sharon is survived by her sister, Dianne Foster, of Oshawa, Ontario, as well as her children and their families; her son, Christopher Harding, to whom she left an unwavering dedication to family, his wife, Marie, and their sons, Michael and Mark Caputto; her son, Craig Harding, to whom she passed on a fierce commitment to hard work and provision, his wife, Amanda and their daughter, Kelly; her son, Corey Harding, who inherited her blessed empathetic spirit and perseverance, and his wife, Mardi; and her daughter, Crystal Taylor, to whom she left the gift of compassion and stubborn independence, her husband, Marc Taylor, and their son Elijah.A memorial service honoring Sharon will be held January 4, 2019, at 1:00 in the afternoon at England Family Mortuary in Temecula, CA. Anyone wishing to pay their respects is encouraged to wear blue, her favorite color. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests making a donation to a children's charity like Saint Jude in remembrance of the lady who believed children are society's greatest asset.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019