Sharon Alwynn Harding March 14, 1936 - December 7, 2019 VISTA Sharon A. Harding of Vista, CA went to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of December 7. A memorial service honoring Sharon will be held January 4, 2020 at 1:00 in the afternoon at England Family Mortuary in Temecula, CA. Anyone wishing to pay their respects is encouraged to wear blue, her favorite color. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests making a donation to a children's charity like St. Jude in remembrance of the lady who believed children are society's greatest asset.For full obituary, please visit Legacy.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019