San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
England Family Mortuary - Temecula
27135 Madison Ave
Temecula, CA 92590
951-695-8555
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
England Family Mortuary - Temecula
27135 Madison Ave
Temecula, CA 92590
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Alwynn Harding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Alwynn Harding Obituary
Sharon Alwynn Harding March 14, 1936 - December 7, 2019 VISTA Sharon A. Harding of Vista, CA went to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of December 7. A memorial service honoring Sharon will be held January 4, 2020 at 1:00 in the afternoon at England Family Mortuary in Temecula, CA. Anyone wishing to pay their respects is encouraged to wear blue, her favorite color. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests making a donation to a children's charity like St. Jude in remembrance of the lady who believed children are society's greatest asset.For full obituary, please visit Legacy.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of England Family Mortuary - Temecula
Download Now