Sharon Ann Quirk January 9, 1944 - June 14, 2020 Chula Vista Sharon Ann Quirk, age 76 passed away suddenly on June 14th, 2020. She was born January 9th, 1944 at Mercy Hospital in San Diego California to Thomas and Olga Falck. Sharon attended Central Elementary, Wilson Jr. High, and Hoover High school, where she was was crowned ROTC Princess in 1961 and ROTC Queen in 1962. After graduating in 1962, she attended San Diego State University where she earned a Bachelors degree in Nursing. Sharon served her community for over 20 years as a public health Nurse. Sharon married George Dennis Quirk and was a devoted wife for over 52 years. She is survived by her husband, her daughter Kimberly Quirk, son Jeff Quirk, his wife Holly and her 2 grandchildren Savannah and Hunter. Sharon will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetary. Sharon was a loving mother and wife who loved to shop and had a passion for cats. "I crossed over the rainbow bridge knowing I was loved." We love you and will meet you at the bridge. Services Thursday July 9 at 11:30 am at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store