Sharon Bette Ballantine February 27, 1939 - January 13, 2020 Jamul On Monday, January 13, Sharon Bette Ballantine, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 80. Sharon enjoyed an adventure-filled life in Jamul with her husband of 62 years, Grant, raising their family, loving her friends, and tending to her beautiful roses. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, William; mother, Merrie, and brother, Corey. She is survived by her husband, Grant; her children, Launa, Doug, and Julianne (John); her grandchildren, Koreigh, Kyndahl, and Kage, and her sister, Madelyn (Gus). She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020