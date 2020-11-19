Sharon Johnson
March 15, 1943 - November 15, 2020
San Diego
Sharon Johnson, age 77, of San Diego, California, passed away peacefully in her home on November 15, 2020, after a brief illness.Sharon was born on March 15, 1943, to Isabel and Raymond Carpenter in Richmond, Missouri. After high school, she wed her then-husband, Nathan Johnson, with whom she had three daughters, Julia, Cathy, and Rebecca. Many years later, she went on to have a successful 20+ year career in the field of affordable housing and homelessness services. Sharon was accurately described by Voice of San Diego as a "redhead with a boisterous laugh, who... earned a reputation for building relationships with a broad range of people with a stake in homelessness issues-from wealthy developers to street-level advocates." She served as the City of San Diego's Homeless Services Administrator from 2003 to 2008. Prior, she was the affordable housing project manager for the city's redevelopment agency, in the mid-'90s, she worked as a development director with Father Joe's Villages, and before that spent years organizing, implementing, and facilitating community processes in housing-related venues with organizations such as the Coalition for Equality.After retiring in 2008, Sharon spent her time in good company and good conversation. A few of her favorite things were trying out new restaurants, screening documentaries, writing poetry, fervently reading, following politics, advocating for social justice measures, traveling, and spending time with family and friends, namely her four sweet great-grandchildren.
Sharon was predeceased by her mother and father, Isabel and Raymond, and her brother, Gary. She is survived by her daughters, Julia, Cathy, and Rebecca; her granddaughters, Melissa, Candice, and Rochelle; her great-grandchildren, Julian, Marcus, Jacob, and Rose; her sister-in-law and nieces, Charlene, Heather, and Tiffany; and her satellites in orbit (aka sons and grandsons-in-law), Michael, Josh, David, and Sumner.There is a memorial website (https://everloved.com/life-of/sharon-rae-johnson/
) and a service will be held in the future once her family, friends, and colleagues can safely gather. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fair Fight (https://fairfight.com/
).