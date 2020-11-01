Sharon Lynn Gonzalez

August 21, 1936 - October 25, 2020

Escondido

Sharon Lynn Gonzalez went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at her home in Escondido, California.Sharon was born in Fullerton, California, on August 21, 1936, to Joe and Mildred Hudkins, who then moved to Colton, California. She attended Colton High School, excelling in girls' athletics, and art, further attending San Bernardino Valley College. She continued artistic endeavors throughout her lifetime, enjoying pastel, pen and ink, watercolor and oils. She was a long-distance operator with Pacific Bell, and then a schoolteacher at San Bernardino Christian School and Fontana Christian School.She was married to Frank Gonzalez in November 1956. Together they raised their family in southern California, from San Bernardino to most recently the San Diego area. A champion prayer warrior, she was a woman of strong faith in God and loved to share this with others. She touched so many lives in her 84 years with her sense of humor, love of life, and always lending an ear and offering her sound advice to anyone in need.She is survived by her husband Frank and three sons Daniel, David, and Victor; grandchildren Joshua, Sarah, Jacob, and Evan; great-grandchildren Luke, Lily, and Nathan; and her brother Jay Hudkins.Rest in peace, Sharon. We loved you and will miss you so very much.



