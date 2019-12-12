|
|
Sharon Marie Cutri July 14, 1947 - November 22, 2019 San Diego Sharon Marie Cutri, born July 14, 1947 in Lubbock, Texas, died November 22, 2019 at 72 years of age. The second of five children of Leonard and Loretta Heinz, she was raised in the western suburbs of Chicago, and went on to study Fine Art at Rosemont College in Philadelphia. While attending Rosemont, she met her husband of 50 years, Dr. Albert Cutri, who was attending Villanova University. They met on a blind date in 1968 and were married on May 17, 1969. They lived in Los Angeles and Omaha, Nebraska. While in Omaha, they had their first child, Michael, in 1974. They finally settled in San Diego, where they had their second child, Nicholas, in 1981. Sharon lived and loved a full life as a wife, mother, artist and friend in San Diego, where she entertained and enriched the lives of her family and friends with her love of food and art, and an ever-welcoming home and kitchen. She is survived by her husband Albert, children Michael (Natalie) of San Diego, Nicholas (Katie) of Los Angeles, grandchildren Lucas, Rocco, and Nina, and siblings Linda Cain (Robert) of San Diego, James Heinz (Kathleen) of Downers Grove, Illinois, and Joseph Heinz (Sarah) of Western Springs, Illinois. A funeral mass to celebrate her life will be held December 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church at 1668 State Street in San Diego. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Our Lady of the Rosary Church Restoration and Preservation Fund.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019