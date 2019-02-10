Home

Sharon Marie Nini' Laudermilk La Mesa On February 5th, 2019, Sharon Laudermilk passed away peacefully in her sleep. Sharon was born on March 14, 1943 to Ed and Bernice Burleson. Sharon's passions were shopping, road trips and her garden. Sharon leaves behind a caring and loving husband, Ronald Laudermilk, two sons, a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Sharon was married to Ronald for 58 years. Sharon will be remembered for being a caring, loving and energetic soul. March 14, 1943 - February 5, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019
