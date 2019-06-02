Sharon Marie Ruzek July 1948 - May 2019 Escondido Sharon Marie (Snelling) Ruzek passed away from complications after a fall on May 18, 2019, with family by her side. An amazing woman who touched every person with her smile, humor, kindness, and selflessness, Sharon's motto in life was "Pay it Forward." She embodied this in her 19 years of service as a Senior Volunteer Patrol Officer for the California Highway Patrol (awarded Senior Volunteer of the Year by CHP in 2016), volunteer work honoring fallen veterans and active service members with the Patriot Guard Riders, contributions to local and national charitable organizations, and eagerness to always help those in need. Sharon's home was a warm, inviting place for family, friends, and neighbors. She loved to garden, which was the site of so many wonderful meals and joyful gatherings. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Kimber Tompkins, son, Erik Ruzek, brother, Dennis Snelling, and husband, Richard Rivero. She has three cherished grandchildren Naomi Ruzek, daughter of Erik and Nicole, and Cole and Konnor Tompkins, sons of Kimber and Craig. Sharon graduated from Escondido High School, Palomar College, and UC Riverside. She worked as a bank teller through college and then as a laboratory technician at San Diego Gas & Electric for 16 years, retiring in 1991. Her friends and family will carry her spirit in everything they do, promising to Pay it Forward, always. The family asks that donations be made in her name to Habitat to Humanity (www.habitat.org). Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary