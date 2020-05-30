I knew Sharon from high school and we were friends on FB. In our 30's we met up occasionally and I always enjoyed our time together. I am so very sorry for your loss and I have added Sharon and your family to my prayer list. May God Bless You All!
Carolee Steneck
June 2, 2019
Sharon was my "Miss Daisy", and will be incredibly missed by me, and everyone at Station 650. I truly cherished shift I was lucky enough to be paired with her on.
Kyle Telleson
June 2, 2019
naval hospital camp pendleton
My best friend, you are missed every day, I still can't believe you are gone. I will so miss our trips out to eat, starbucks, the mall, safari park, movies and your cherished friendship. I love you
