Shelly Jeannette Stephens
June 17, 1960 - October 2, 2020
San Diego
Shelly Jeannette Stephens, age 60, passed away October 2, 2020 in the tender care of UCSD Hillcrest medical staff from acute liver failure caused by a several months long battle with breast cancer that had metastasized to her liver. She continued to fight 'til the very end. The Lord called her home, and she is no longer suffering. Her spirit is survived through her children, Jenniffer J. Holland and partner Kenny, K.G., Mitchell T. O'Neill and wife, Jenna, Michelle L. Bigley, and Justin P. Bigley; grandchildren, Katelyn R. Bigley, and Megan A. Bigley, her beloved friend, Donna Ortiz and pup April, and beloved life friend, Patrick J. Bigley. She was preceded in death by her companion, Duncan Stevenson in 2011, her brother, John, her sisters, Sheryl and Peggy, and her mother, Ladonna. She was born and raised in San Diego, California, June of 1960 to parents, John W. and Ladonna Stephens. She was born with a wild and free spirit which lead to a life-long battle with mental illness. She loved her children dearly and through them it is her love for life, nature, animals, and God will continue. Through her life she enjoyed outdoor activities such as snorkeling and skiing, riding horses in her youth, and making people laugh with her silly sense of humor. She will forever be a child at heart and her laughter will not be forgotten.In lieu of a funeral, our mother will benefit science and education, then cremated through Research for Life. Her final wish was to have her ashes spread at sea. Her children will travel to Alaska where she had always dreamed of visiting and there they will spread her ashes and help her to find eternal peace.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness https://www.nami.org/
in memory of Shelly J. Stephens.