Sherrill Ann Collins July 1938 - March 2020 La Jolla, CA Sherrill Ann Collins of La Jolla passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 21, 2020. Sherrill had the chance to visit with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the weeks and months before her passing and knew that she was loved by all. Sherrill was born in 1938 in Dublin, Texas (known worldwide as the home of Dr. Pepper!), to Cecil and Mary Evelyn Bryan. Her father Cecil was a civil engineer with the United States' Agency for International Development and served in that capacity in Asia and Latin America. Sherrill was living with her parents while her father was stationed in Bogota, Colombia, when she met and married her husband Michael Collins in 1958. Mike and Sherrill went on to live adventurous lives overseas in the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, and travel to many more countries. Sherrill and Mike returned to the United States and settled in La Jolla upon Mike's retirement from the Ford Motor Company in 1986. Sherrill is survived by her sons Bryan and Kevin, her grandchildren Sarah, Sean, Erin, Samantha and Nicholas, and her great-grandchildren Izabelle and Asher. She will be greatly missed. The family will hold a memorial service at a future date when it is safe to gather in groups. Sherrill's family asks that, in lieu of sending flowers, all who want to recognize her passing make a donation in Sherrill's name to the or to the San Diego Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020