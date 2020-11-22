1/1
Sherry Lee Anderson
{ "" }
Sherry Lee Anderson
January 27, 1946 - November 15, 2020
Santee
Sherry, born in Canton, Ill, moved to San Diego at age 9. She married the love of her life, Ken, in 1971. They raised 4 children, enjoying camping, exploring, entertaining and were very active in their church. Known for her bright smile and unwavering positive attitude, she is survived by her husband, Ken; daughter Sarah Catlow of Lakeside, CA; son Joel Anderson of Sapulpa, OK; daughter Mary Baxter of Lake Hughes, CA; and son Jonathan Anderson of Lakeside, CA and 6 grandchildren.A Celebration of her Life will be held on Sat, Dec 5 at 10 AM at Shadow Mountain Community Church, 2100 Greenfield Dr. El Cajon, 92019.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

