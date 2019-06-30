Home

Shirley Anderson April 9, 1930 - June 7, 2019 San Diego, CA Shirley Anderson was born on April 9, 1930 in Riverside, California. She was a longtime resident of San Diego residing in Clairemont since 1967. She graduated from Riverside, Polytechnic High School and after raising her five children, she completed her education at San Diego State University obtaining a master's degree in English Literature. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Cdr. Duane William Anderson (USNR), brother Robert Satterfield, and son-in-law Richard Davison. She is survived by her daughters Kristeen Davison of Gresham, Oregon, Lisa Jordan of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Stacey Shaver of San Diego; two sons, Bard Anderson (Essie) of Bakersfield and Sam Anderson (Carol) of San Diego; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. We are especially grateful to our sister, Stacey, for her unselfish care and devotion to our mom. A celebration of life will be held at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on July 12, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019
