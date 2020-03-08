Home

Shirley Ann Chase

Shirley Ann Chase Obituary
Shirley Ann Chase April 21, 1934 - February 11, 2020 El Cajon A graduate of San Diego High School, Shirley and her husband Matt lived in El Cajon for 60 years. She was a homemaker, devoted mother, PTA president and Sunday school teacher. For many years Shirley assisted kindergarteners and first graders with their reading at Chase Avenue Elementary School. Shirley's greatest joy was time spent with her three grandchildren. Matt preceded her in death in 2017. She is survived by her son, Bob Chase, her daughter, Bonnie Cajka (Tim), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held March 13 at 2:00 pm at First Lutheran Church in El Cajon. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to First Lutheran Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020
