|
|
Shirley Ann Swanson June 29, 1942 - February 27, 2019 San Diego Married 58 wonderful years, and survived by husband Al Swanson, son Jeff Swanson, daughters Rebecca Lohnes and Donna Frick, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and sister Rhoma Lynch. Shirley was active in PTA and was manager and team mother to her children's sport teams. She was also very passionate about volunteering and volunteered for 20+ years at Sharp Memorial. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Pioneer Church, 2550 Fairfield St., San Diego, CA 92110. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the San Diego Humane Society or .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019