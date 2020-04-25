|
Shirley Eitland April 22, 1935 - April 15, 2020 Escondido Shirley Eitland, a special education teacher and early advocate for special needs children, died April 15. She had been living at Oakmont of Escondido Hills with memory problems. She was 84, a week short of her 85th birthday. At the time of her death, the facility was closed to visitors, due to COVID-19. Her daughter and son-in-law were invited to comfort her in her final hours. Born Shirley Mae Hermann, in Watertown, Wisc., she was valedictorian at Lake Mills High School. She attended the Univ. of Wisc., Madison, and worked as an X-ray technician. She began her special education career in Duluth, Minn. in the 1970s, after graduating from the Univ. of Minn., Duluth. She devoted herself to people with disabilities and protecting them in schools and workplaces.She married Oscar Eitland in 1955, and his career inspired exciting travels and moves. They worked and lived together in Chicago, Minneapolis, Duluth, Las Vegas, Northridge and Escondido. She supported the performing arts and charities. She cherished her children and visits with friends and relatives in Wisc. and Minn. She enjoyed summers boating and fishing on the lakes, and hosting dinners with her famous pies and potato salad. She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar; parents, Olive Hermann Kiesow and Rudolph Hermann; and grandson, Morgan Bedford. She is survived by her daughter, Kris Eitland (Thomas Bedford) of San Diego, Calif.; son Richard Eitland (Aatrayee) of Glastonbury, Conn.; and three grandchildren. Eitland contracted polio in 1945, and as a survivor supported health science. Like her husband, she donated her body to science. Special thanks to the staff at Oakmont of Escondido Hills, Sonata Hospice, and Science Care. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Planned Parenthood. A celebration of her exceptional life will be held in Wisconsin when the lakes thaw and the blueberries are ripe.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020