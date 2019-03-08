Shirley Frances Chamberlain June 26, 1923 - February 25, 2019 SAN DIEGO Shirley Frances Chamberlain was a loving, devoted, and selfless family matriarch who dedicated her life to raising her eight children, and her autistic grandson.On Monday, February 25th, 2019 she passed away peacefully at her home in San Diego, California, with her granddaughter, Tina Mitchell, by her side. She was 95 years old.Shirley was born in the small town of Williamsfield, Illinois on June 26, 1923. She was lovingly raised by her grandparents, Mary Elizabeth and Moses Jackson Witt. At the age of 18, she headed west to California on a road trip with her Uncle Happy and ended up in San Francisco. It was here that she met the love of her life, Walter "Lee" Chamberlain, while working in a local candy shop. When Lee's Navy ship docked in San Francisco and the crew was allowed liberty, he happened to walk into the candy shop where Shirley worked. They were married two weeks later, and were inseparable until the end.Always an avid reader, and a lover of all confections especially See's Candies, where she worked for approximately 30 years she passed on her love of books and sweets to her eight children, 25 grandchildren, and countless great-grandchildren. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, and deeply enjoyed hosting dinners for everyone.Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Walter "Lee" Chamberlain, daughter, Sharon Lynn Hill, and sons, Michael Lee Chamberlain, and Robert Duane Chamberlain.She is survived by her children, Patricia Ann Bouc, Terry Neil Hendricks, Pamela Ann Barrows, and Cindy Elaine O'Dell, and her most special boy, Russell "Rusty" Gregory Chamberlain.Her final resting place is forever in our hearts. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary