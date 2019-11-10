Home

Shirley Gallup Glass

Shirley Gallup Glass 1937 - 2019 San Diego Shirley A. Gallup Glass, 82, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Saddleback Memorial Medical Center. She had resided in San Diego for 15 years. Shirley was the beloved mother of Sally H. Arcuri (Thomas) Rome, New York, Keith B. Sobol (Barbara Gold) Granby, Colorado, Michele A. Sobol (George Dawson), Aliso Viejo, CA and Holly M. Lewis (James) Miami, Florida. A Memorial Service and scattering of ashes will be in Miami, Florida, on Monday, January 13, 2020. All are welcome to attend. Memorial donations may be made to , . On-line obituary and condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
