I ll always remember the summer of "54.We spent many hours and days together at the Gallups on Hudson Ave.and the Greeks.We expect to be in heaven shortly, so, save us a nice spot Shirley. RIP Dear friend.
JOE Doyle
November 10, 2019
Your spirit still soars,Shirley! Rest in peace. Sieglinda
November 10, 2019
May Shirley rest in peace! A classmate at VI. Class of 54. Guy Tortorici
