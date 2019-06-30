Home

Shirley Kula San Diego Recently we lost Shirley due to heart failure. She passed peacefully while surrounded at her home, by family and friends. Just two months from her 99th birthday, she lived a full and complete life. Her early childhood on a farm fostered her love of gardening and baking. Business school training led to careers in bookkeeping, accounting, office managing, and vice-presidency of a construction company. An avid golfer and seamstress, she also traveled adventurously on safaris in Africa, deep-sea fishing from Alaska to Mexico. She and her predeceased husband, Joe, enjoyed ocean cruises and trips to Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America.Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend to an extended family. She gave generously of her time, energy, and bounty to all who met her. She devoted several decades as a volunteer bookkeeper for her church and as secretary for her library support group. She was a masterful organizer, a non-procrastinator, a guiding light, and a role model for many. She was much loved, and will truly be missed and not forgotten.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 30, 2019
