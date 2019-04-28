|
Shirley Mae Hawkins Grove July 27, 1935 - April 18, 2019 Escondido Shirley Mae Hawkins Grove, born in Winner, SD, to Claude and Esther Hawkins, siblings included Merlin, Rusty and Beverly. She attended Vista HS, married Walter Fisher and had two daughters, Beverly and Roxanne. She earned a BA from CSULA and MA from Lesley College. She was a preschool director and third grade teacher in Jefferson County, CO. In 2001 she moved to Oceanside. In 2015, she married her high school sweetheart, Wesley Grove. Survived by Beverly Fisher, Roxanne Richards, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Martin Phillips, Challey Wittebort, Adrianna Ortenzio and families, and two great-grandsons, brother Russell Hawkins, sister Beverly Davis and stepchildren Mike and Roy Grove, Elizabeth Vierich, Becky Herd and families. Shirley Groves' Celebration of Life will be May 18th, 11am at Ascension Lutheran Church in Escondido.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019