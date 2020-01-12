|
Shirley Schireson San Diego Shirley Schireson (ne Weissblum) died peacefully in San Diego, CA, on December 30, 2019, at the age of 96, after a long, happy, and productive life. She was born at home in the Bronx, NY, and was a proud graduate of Hunter College High School and Hunter College, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. She was a long-time resident of Los Angeles. She was predeceased by her parents and four brothers. A loving mother of a son, Clifford, of San Diego, CA, and New York City, and a daughter, Julie Ralphs, of Copenhagen, Denmark.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020