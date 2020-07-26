Shirley Velora Diekmann Cochrane Lamb March 20, 1935 - July 17, 2020 San Diego Shirley Lamb, an amazing, loving, giving and talented soul who was greatly loved and admired by all she knew, passed away on July 17, 2020. Shirley was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1941.An accomplished student, her activities and honors at John Marshall High School included the French National Honor Society, VP of the Drama Club, Chemistry Club, and Y-Teens Club Chairman. She attended Kent State University in Ohio.In 1954 she married former John Marshall alum Gordon Cochrane in Cleveland and started a family. The couple divorced in 1974. During this time, she was PTA President, helped install a school library, and received the PTA Honorary Life-Time Membership Award for Service from Sandburg Elementary School, where she was also the school General Secretary. In 1974 she met James Harvey Lamb at a square-dance class. They married in 1975 and were blessed with a blended family. Jim preceded her in death in 2011.Shirley was an active volunteer at Clairemont Lutheran Church, serving as Treasurer and Secretary for the Women's group, a leader in the Sandwich Ministry, and publishing the church newsletter for many years. She was a whiz on the computer and skilled at crafts. She had a sharp mind, loved musicals, crossword puzzles, and being organized. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and their spouses.Shirley is survived by her children Dale Kelly-Cochrane (Sue), Gregg Cochrane (Brandy); stepchildren James H Lamb Jr (Kathy), Elaine Lamb, Duane Lamb (Shyla), Steven Lamb; grandchildren Chris Kelly-Cochrane (Amanda), Kerry Perez; step-grandchildren Chris Lamb (Courtney), Ryan Lamb, Danielle Lamb-Davis, Alex Lamb, Matthew Lamb; great-grandchild Johnny Kelly-Cochrane and great-grand-stepchildren Emerson Davis, Truex Davis and Hunter Lamb. She was predeceased by her parents Edwin W. Diekmann and Bertha M. Huffman.Services will be scheduled at a later date due to the current pandemic. Donations may be made to the Clairemont Lutheran Church Endowment Fund at Clairemont Lutheran Church, 4271 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, CA 92117.



