Shu-Fen Pai Ho February 3, 1920 - November 2, 2019 Taipei Shu-Fen Pai Ho, 99, passed away in peace surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Heng-Chi Ho. She is survived by her children, Johnny Ho (Sophia), Theresa Han, Nancy Williams, Sherry Hsiao (Chia-Chun), and Joylene Nettleton (Brian); ten grandchildren, Andrew Ho (Julia), Paul Ho, Jenny Han (Jacky Hong), Lucy Han (Andrew Hung), Chuck Williams (Tisha), Mike Williams, Jocelyn Galloway (Ryan), Jeffrey Hsiao, Margaret Nettleton, and Wendy Nettleton; and seven great-grandchildren, Courtney Williams, Julia Hong, Kaleigh Williams, Joyce Hong, Ryan Hung, Ethan Hung, and Andrew Ho, Jr. Remembered for her grace, thoughtfulness, and strength, she will be deeply missed.Shu-Fen was born on February 3, 1920 in Ninjin, Hebei province, China, as an only child. She primarily lived with her uncle during her childhood while her parents (surnamed Pai) ran a textile dyeing factory in Beijing. After completing her high school education, she studied nursing in Tokyo, Japan, where she met her future husband Heng-Chi Ho. Due to the Japanese invasion of China, both she and Heng-Chi returned to Beijing, China, and were later married in 1945. In 1949, she and her husband moved to Taiwan with the retreating Republic of China Armed Forces. They first settled in Taichung and then moved to Taipei, where they lived and raised their five children for twenty-one years. After her husband's retirement, she and her husband immigrated to the Bay Area in 1983 and then to San Diego in 1986 to be closer to their children. While living in San Diego, she enjoyed gardening, traveling, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. Ten years ago, she returned to Taiwan and enjoyed regular visits from her family during the later years of her life.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 23, 2019