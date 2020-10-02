Sidney Wyatt Jones, Jr.

December 3, 1925 - September 2, 2020

Oceanside

Sidney Wyatt Jones, Jr. was born on December 3rd, 1925, in Parris Island, South Carolina, to a family of six. He was the eldest son of a career marine.When he was about eight years old, his father was stationed in Guam. He enjoyed playing the jungle and even had his own small boat; as a teen, the family moved to Pacific Beach.Always trying to earn money, he would mow lawns, sell newspapers, and even emptied a cesspool. With the money he earned, he would go see a movie, buy a real milkshake, and a giant candy bar, all for 25 cents. One of his lowest points was when he lost a $10 bill that he had worked so hard for.He body surfed and excelled in cross country track, graduating from La Jolla High Class of 1944. After high school, he went to work as a Riveter during the war, then joined the Merchant Marines and worked on trips to China, India, and through the Panama Canal. Later he worked as a wine steward on passenger ships with the Matson Line, making hundreds of round trips to Hawaii.At 28, he was pulled off his ship in Hawaii and drafted into the Army. He was sent to a very cold Korea for two years. After that, he went back to work on the passenger ships, and at that time, they started letting women work on the ships, and that is where he met the love of his life, Eugenia. They married on May 28th, 1958, in Santa Rosa, CA. He took her folks to their first fancy restaurant and her family considered him one of the most suave and stylish man they had ever met. He took on two teenage daughters that remember him having two TV sets stacked to watch sports. They moved to Belmont Shores and bought a duplex a few houses from the beach and also their first cocktail lounge in Long Beach, the Red Mill; the first of five they ended up owning. He started working on the Catalina boat so he could come home each night to be with his family. He retired after 20 years of service.They moved to Seal Beach. Always healthy, he would play basketball three times a week at the McGaugh school gym with Principle Bob Weaver and helped his wife open a few gymnastic schools.He was a great father that took us everywhere, Renaissance fair, Disneyland, Knott's, Marine Land, Japanese Dear Park, Magic Mountain, Universal Studios, Farmers Market in LA, feed the ducks, bullet hill, nature center, 49er camp, Grunion hunting, the beach, road trips, etc. We went on a lot of trips to Vegas to visit our sisters. One time, when we came home from Vegas, our pet monkey had gotten loose and jumped on his head, causing a bit of a panic.After his father's death, he took care of his mother for a while and then moved the family to Las Vegas, and then to Carson City, NV, and bought their last cocktail lounge, The Sand castle.In 1978, they moved to San Diego and bought ABC Child's World Preschool in National City, which he and his wife ran for 23 years. He was also an Apartment Manager during this time. After selling the nursery school, they retired and bought a mobile home in Winter Gardens.There, he started playing a lot of golf and collecting sailing ships, miniature chairs, and lighthouses for Mom; he liked to go to the swap meet in search of them. He created a beautiful garden and spent a lot of time taking care of it.He was always deeply in love with his wife and cared for her as her dementia progressed. After her death, he sold his trailer and moved to an apartment to be closer to his son. He was always a Loving and Caring Father like no other.His last few months were spent with his daughter, Lyn, in Oceanside. She took excellent care of him and brought him and her much joy during the remainder of his life.Sid passed away on September 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his children: Sid and Lyn; stepdaughters: Marion and Colleen; his brother, Stan; and sister, Juanita.



