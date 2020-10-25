1/1
Signe Ann Dunn

Signe Ann Dunn

San Diego
Signe Ann Dunn died September 16, 2020 at the age of 87 as result of a stroke. She was born in Milwaukee, WI and spent her youth in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from the University of Dayton with a BS degree in Education having also attended MacMurray College, Univ. of Illinois and Univ. of Kansas.Ann was a very competitive person - she swam, rode horses, climbed the ladder as a tennis player and later took up running, winning in her age division several 10K races. Most of all she loved to play bridge, in particular, duplicate bridge. She formed several ladies duplicate clubs-selecting the best players to help insure a spirited match. One of her clubs still exists. She was a crafty and creative person who always had a sewing or craft project underway. She also excelled at hosting large dinner parties for family and friends.Ann is survived by by her husband, Jim, and by her children, Ralph Kemp, LauraKitchen (Greg), Elizabeth Salvato and grandchildren: Elizabeth Heineman, Maria ?Branco, Tyler Salvato and Brenna Salvato. She was preceded in death by her daughter Catherine "Cat" Kemp and brothers Bill and John Wood.She is beloved by all her family and missed terribly. The family takes solace in knowing that she rests in peace.A celebration of her life is planned for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
