Simeon Ignacio Samaniego January 26, 1934 - October 20, 2019 San Diego Simeon "Sam" Samaniego went to Heaven on October 20, 2019. He was the 5th of ten siblings, a loving father and grandfather.Sam is survived by his sister, Francisca; his daughter, Jean, and sons, Michael, and Edward, and grandchildren, Johanna, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Karlye and Sarah."You are relieved Sam, we have the watch. Fair Winds and Following Seas."Services: Public Visitation will be at Funeraria Del Angel National City, 607 National City Boulevard, National City, CA 91950 on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 9:00am to 1:00pm. Graveside Service will be at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA, 92122 on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 2:30pm.Repass Reception will be at Rough Draft Brewing Company, 8830 Rehco Rd., Suite D, San Diego, CA 92121 on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 3:30pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 7, 2019