Sinclair Weymiller

Sinclair Weymiller Obituary
Sinclair Al' Weymiller September 8, 1935 - September 1, 2019 Gig Harbor, WA Sinclair "Al" Weymiller left us for a better place on 9/1/19, one week before his 84th birthday. He called Gig Harbor home for the past 35 years. Al is survived by his three sons Allen (Dan), Pete (Kathy), and Paul (Andrea), grandchildren Alex, Ben, Hannah, Theo, Ellie and Mary, as well as many extended family members and treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Eleanor and Herbert, sister Jeanne, brother John, wife Carol, and sons Tommy and Toby. If you met Al, you became his friend. He found the best in everyone and valued family and nature. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the is recommended. To share memories of Al please visit https://www.havenrest.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019
