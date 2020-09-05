Sinclair Weymiller

Our friend "Al" will be missed by all and I have never forgot his kindness during a rough patch in my plastics distribution career. Out of work with a young family and Al reached out to me, bought me a couple of cold beers and told me to hang in there, he had some ideas and contacts. The end result was a great career allowing me to recently retire. I will forever remember him. He was a legend in our industry and full of knowledge that he shared with all. To his family I extend my thoughts and prayers, but know that many of us will never forget the positive impact that he had on our lives as I'm sure he had on yours. Rest in Peace my friend.

Lee Ramsby