Siria Pina' Miramontes Griswold November 10, 1920 - March 15, 2019 San Diego Siria "Pina" Miramontes Griswold passed peacefully at home, while being lovingly cared for by her granddaughters, Jenise and Lisa. She was proud to be a 2nd generation American born to Frances Romero and Pedro Miramontes in San Diego. Early relatives were buried in Presidio Park. She and her 11 siblings were raised in Little Italy. Pina recounted that as young girls, she and Rita Hayworth would take walks to work off the ice cream they both enjoyed from the Miramontes owned ice cream shop in Tijuana. Being petite, Pina modeled for the trendy dress shop, House of Nine. She was a volunteer Candy Striper at Sharp Hospital. Pina built a career in Drugstore Retail specializing in makeup and perfume. She loved working in the vibrant Downtown San Diego scene, but declined promotion to Cosmetic Representative when the required travel interfered with attention to her family. Multi-talented, Pina played the piano by ear, taught cake decorating, was a wonderful cook, a creative seamstress, and tended a lovely garden. Upon retiring, Pina's favorite pastime was occasionally winning small jackpots at the County's gaming casinos. Her mind was amazingly active, and, enjoying good vision, she read as many as three books a week. Her grandchildren fondly remember vacations and weekends with her at her Baja beach house. On a recent trip downtown, her eyes lit up while taking in the skyline, saying she wished she had her life ahead of her to do it all over again. Siria was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Griswold, and her son, Ernest Cuadras. She was previously married to E. Cuadras and C. Carvajal, both deceased. She is survived by her daughter, Olivia Winkler; son, Charles Carvajal; sister, Judith Nardi; brothers, Paul and Ruperto Torres, and 29 grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. She will be interred at Fort Rosecrans next to her late husband, Paul. In Siria's memory, donations may be made to Lightbridge Hospice. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary